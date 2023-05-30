Positively Georgia
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school

“These streets are dangerous. She’s 14. She doesn’t know too much,” said Ramon Bell, Ashley Nevaeh Bell’s father.
By Amanda Rose
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “These streets are dangerous. She’s 14. She doesn’t know too much,” said Ramon Bell, Ashley Nevaeh Bell’s father.

Ramon Bell feels sick thinking of where his teenage daughter, Ashley Nevaeh Bell, might be.

School security cameras show the freshman walking off campus on Wednesday, May, 24th. Campus police say Nevaeh put her laptop and book bag under her 17-year-old sister’s car in the parking lot and put her debit card on top of the car’s windshield.

Nobody’s seen the 14-year-old since.

“When she left, she had no money, no clothes, no nothing,” said Ramon Bell.

Ramon says his daughter was quiet and shy, without too many friends. He worries she may have been communicating with someone online.

Campus police are actively working to get into Nevaeh’s apps remotely for any clues to her whereabouts.

“I just think somebody was coaching her, that’s just how I feel. I think someone coached her through this because she doesn’t walk anywhere,” he said.

Nevaeh is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, brown tights, and white shoes.

Ramon says Nevaeh’s phone pinged in a few locations on Sunday in Morrow. The family searched everywhere but had no luck.

Nevaeh’s phone has been off ever since.

If you know where Nevaeh is, call GCPS school police at (770) 513-6715. You can also share information via the district’s anonymous tip line at (770) 822-6513.

