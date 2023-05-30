Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

15-year-old dies after being shot in the face in Cobb County, police say

(File image - Pixabay)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager is dead after a shooting over the weekend in Marietta, police said.

The Cobb County Police Department on Sunday morning around 11:35 a.m., officers responded to an address off Quiet Creek Court for a “trouble unknown call.”

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injury, they said on Tuesday. They have not released his name yet.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Major Crimes at 770-499-4111.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
The scene of a fatal shooting on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.
1 killed, 1 arrested in early morning shooting in DeKalb County
Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding

Latest News

The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Waldrop Place in DeKalb County
Behind the Investigation
Behind the Investigation: 3 wrongful arrests
Woman gunned down while riding in SUV in northeast Atlanta