15-year-old dies after being shot in the face in Cobb County, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager is dead after a shooting over the weekend in Marietta, police said.

The Cobb County Police Department on Sunday morning around 11:35 a.m., officers responded to an address off Quiet Creek Court for a “trouble unknown call.”

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injury, they said on Tuesday. They have not released his name yet.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Major Crimes at 770-499-4111.

