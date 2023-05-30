Air Force Staff Sgt. convicted of aggravated assault, sentenced to 20 years

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cherokee County jury convicted an Air Force Staff Sergeant of strangling his girlfriend.

Staff Sgt. Sean David Glover strangled his girlfriend in her Holly Springs apartment in the early hours of June 20, 2022. According to police, Glover said the victim had been “acting weird.”

Glover read her texts while she was sleeping, woke her up and strangled her. The victim blacked out and reported that Glover “engaged in sexual intercourse with her.”

The victim had a broken wrist, contusions on her nose, red marks on her neck, bruising behind her ears and petechia. The bruising and petechia suggest that blood flow to her brain was interrupted.

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe said, “On multiple occasions, Staff Sgt. Glover abused, manipulated, and controlled his girlfriend. The night of this incident, he strangled her to the point where she could have died, exercising an extreme form of power and control in which he literally held her life in his hands. He showed no remorse for the injuries he inflicted and seemed to be more concerned about his career than his girlfriend’s well-being.”

Glover was sentenced to 20 years. He must spend the first 15 in prison. He must also obey other conditions, including no contact with the victim and paying restitution.

