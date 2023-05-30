Atlanta community holds moment of silence for teen shooting victim

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation announced they are holding a moment of silence at a midnight basketball game for a Benjamin E. Mays high school student who was shot and killed on Sunday morning.

Police say 16-year-old Breasia Powell was shot and killed outside of Benjamin E. Mays High School around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the shooting.

The Dept. of Parks and Recreation says the moment of silence will be held at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta at 7 p.m.

According to Office of Management Services Community Affairs Coordinator Phillip E. Smith, Powell was a rising junior and enjoyed basketball and volleyball.

“She was also an enthusiast in our Atlanta Teen Leaders Academy and always showed up with such a positive and pleasant attitude. Her dance team recently won the City of Atlanta’s Majorette Dance Competition in March, where they represented C.T. Martin Recreation Center,” said Smith.

