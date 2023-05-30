Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

FILE - The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape...
FILE - The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that it's searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The 35-year-old was on the Carnival Magic when he fell from the ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday, May 29.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it’s searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

The 35-year-old passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship about 185 miles (east of Jacksonville on Monday, the service said in a statement. Aircraft and ships are being used in the search.

The man’s companion reported him missing late Monday afternoon, the statement said. It said security footage on the ship shows that the man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4 a.m.

Carnival said the Coast Guard released the ship from search efforts and told the captain to head back to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship can hold nearly 4,000 guests and is about 1,000 feet long.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
The scene of a fatal shooting on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.
1 killed, 1 arrested in early morning shooting in DeKalb County
Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding

Latest News

trans families leaving
Families say they’re leaving Missouri after legislation targeting trans youth passes
FILE - The emblem of Freightliner is pictured on a truck in Hanover, northern Germany, Sept....
US opens probe into Freightliner trucks automatically braking without obstacle in road
In this image taken from video, investigators inspect the building after a Ukrainian drone...
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine’s capital bombarded
15-year-old dies after being shot in the face in Cobb County, police say
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning