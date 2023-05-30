Crash closes all westbound lanes of I-20 past Riverside Pkwy in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All westbound lanes of I-20 are blocked just past Riverside Parkway (exit 46) in Cobb County due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Emergency responders are currently working to reopen the lanes.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid this area and seek an alternate route in order to avoid extreme delays.

ALL lanes blocked on I-20 WB at Riverside Pkwy in Cobb Co. Traffic is still moving on the shoulder, but expect heavy delays or use 278. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/id6pNZ15Jv — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) May 30, 2023

