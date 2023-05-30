Positively Georgia
Crash closes all westbound lanes of I-20 past Riverside Pkwy in Cobb County

Tractor-trailer crash on I-20 West in Cobb County.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-20 West in Cobb County.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All westbound lanes of I-20 are blocked just past Riverside Parkway (exit 46) in Cobb County due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Emergency responders are currently working to reopen the lanes.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid this area and seek an alternate route in order to avoid extreme delays.

