Crews work to restore power after truck crashes into pole in Fayetteville

Crews work to restore power after truck crashes into pole in Fayetteville
Crews work to restore power after truck crashes into pole in Fayetteville(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 100 customers remain without power after an 18-wheeler crashed into a utility pole outside rapper Rick Ross’ Fayetteville home, Georgia Power confirmed.

Georgia Power says crews responded to the intersection of Highway 138 and Highway 279 in Fayetteville after reports of an 18-wheeler that crashed into a utility pole.

Crews repaired power to hundreds of customers and are working to replace the broken utility pole. More than 620 customers in the nearby neighborhood originally lost power, according to Georgia Power.

