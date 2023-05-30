Family speaks out after man hit and killed at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

SUWANEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Suwanee family is mourning after the death of their loved one, 62-year-old Randal Espey. Atlanta Police officials said he was hit and killed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday.

On Memorial Day, the family spoke exclusively to Atlanta News First following the arrest of Mesfin Abebe, who is charged with homicide by vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Espey and his wife, Piper, were at the world’s busiest airport when their trip turned deadly in a blink of an eye.

Piper said her husband had just stepped out of the car, closed his door, and was about to walk to the back of the car to unload their luggage when he was hit.

“His last words to me were, “How about it babe, it’s time to go!” And so, I grabbed my driver’s license and I hopped out of the car, and then I turned and looked and that’s when I saw the vehicle and I just yelled his name and he looked up and that was the end of him,” Piper said.

Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey (Family submitted photo)

Espey’s wife said he took one step towards the back of the vehicle and that’s when she saw an SUV allegedly flying towards their car.

Police said he was struck by a vehicle on the Lower South Roadway at the airport.

“He was not a pedestrian. He was in a safe zone and where he should’ve been to start to walk to the back of the car,” Piper said. “Everything happened so fast, but my husband didn’t have a chance. He didn’t have a chance to survive,” she said.

The couple has been married for more than 20 years.

“He is my treasure. He loved bigger than life. He treasured the kids and me. He was the one behind the scenes making everything happen. Just a beautiful spirit. Doesn’t even explain him. He truly was our world,” Piper said. “We just had a lot of plans, and we were marking off some of the national parks and he’s just always supported me and my art and anything I’ve ever done and the kids,” his wife said. “He was just our world. Our world and gone in a couple of seconds,” she added.

Espey’s son echoed the same sentiments.

“He was an amazing father to me and my siblings. I think all my friends kind of saw him as an uncle,” said Grayson Middlebrooks, Espey’s son. “He was always larger than life and loved hosting. Was always coaching sports, and sports teams, being involved in the community, and having fun with myself and my friends. He was always so good to us and so loving to be around,” Middlebrooks said.

Piper said her husband was approaching his retirement years.

“We were so excited. My two siblings and I were all recently married, and we were so excited to have him as a grandfather. He was taken way too soon. It’s really tragic, but we know for whatever reason, it was his time. He’s with Jesus. He was a man of God and we’re confident in that, and that brings us comfort and peace,” Middlebrooks said.

The family is now sending an urgent message to all drivers.

“Urge everyone to understand the responsibility they have when they’re behind the wheel of a car...a heavy machine, and how quickly it could impact others around them,” Middlebrooks said. “Slow down and be attentive,” he said.

Right now, the family is holding on to faith to get them by.

“Life is so fragile. Just prayers. Our hearts are truly shattered, but we are leaning on our faith,” Piper said. “We do have a lot of hope that we will see him again,” she said.

