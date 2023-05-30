FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start with 80s this afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a cool start, but highs in the 80s this afternoon.
Tuesday’s summary
High - 81°
Normal high - 84°
Chance of rain - less than 20%
What you need to know
It’s a fairly uneventful week in north Georgia with your forecast. There’s no significant storm system impacting us this week, which mean we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this day with a 20% chance of rain at best.
Highs will be in the low 80s for much of the week with a warmup this weekend! Highs will be near 90 degrees by Sunday.
