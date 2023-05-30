Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carter Center announced Tuesday that former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” they said of the 95-year-old in a statement.

“Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life. First in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health,” the statement read. “One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health. We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, entered home hospice care in February of this year.

