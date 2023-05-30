Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says

President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn working on a Habitat build site.
President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn working on a Habitat build site.(Habitat for Humanity)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carter Center announced Tuesday that former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” they said of the 95-year-old in a statement.

“Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life. First in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health,” the statement read. “One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health. We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, entered home hospice care in February of this year.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead
The scene of a fatal shooting on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.
1 killed, 1 arrested in early morning shooting in DeKalb County

Latest News

The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead
Fans are upset about being turned away from the Jurassic World exhibit in Atlanta after it was...
Visitors being turned away after Jurassic World exhibit vandalized
ANF+ RECORDING
Vandalism closes Jurassic World Exhibit in Atlanta
ANF+ RECORDING
Woman targeted, killed while taking Uber ride in Buckhead