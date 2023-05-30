Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Ghost Pools’ Georgia artist’s message about the legacy of public pools and segregation

East Point 'ghost pools' battlegrounds over racial integration
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Swimming pools once filled with life, now turned into parking lots or green spaces in Atlanta’s East Point neighborhood.

One artist is diving into the deep end and uncovering the history that made these spaces battlegrounds over integration.

The emptiness is the point. The painted concrete. The lone diving board.

“The City of East Point built two public pools, filled them both in the eighties because they were largely defunded,” said writer, urban designer, and historian Hannah Palmer.

They’re known as Ghost Pools; memorials of two public pools in East Point. Historians say the spaces became battlegrounds over racial integration.

“There are lost swimming pools all over the place. Once you start looking you see that this is a phenomenon that happened nationwide,” said Palmer.

The Segregation Era

Although the Spring Avenue Pool was desegregated in 1964, the pool was mostly used by white community members. The Randal Street Pool was built for Black residents.

“For some people, these were happy places but it was a time of exclusion and inequality and you feel it when you see the different sizes of the pools,” said Palmer.

Both pools eventually closed, due to underfunding. Palmer created both public art installations to talk about the legacy of public swimming pools and the lack of a public swimming pool in East Point today.

“I wanted to learn why we lost them and why it is so hard to get them back,” said Palmer, “I wanted to educate the community about that history so we can dream big about the future.”

The public is welcome to visit the Ghost Pools through Labor Day.

Directions on how to get to both locations

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Atlanta Angels
Georgia nonprofit addressing mental health stats among children in foster care
Bodacious. Bodie for short.
Dog saved from euthanasia list makes transformation, ready for adoption
StreetWise Georgia Inc warehouse
Georgia organization combatting food insecurity by feeding thousands of families in need

Most Read

Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding
On Saturday, Sen. Raphael Warnock was interrupted while giving a commencement address at Bard...
‘Stop Cop City’ Sen. Warnock interrupted during commencement address

Latest News

Christy Garner
Spalding County woman arrested, accused of arson, murder
Drugs seized during traffic stop
Over 275 grams of methamphetamine seized during Douglas Co. traffic stop
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
1 dead, 2 injured in Cobb County crash, police say
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s lifelong love affair