Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woman fatally shot in vehicle in northeast Atlanta

The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation has forced street closures Tuesday morning in northeast Atlanta.

Police responded to a person shot call around 4:30 a.m. at Lindbergh Drive and Adina Drive in Buckhead.

The Atlanta Police Department confirms a woman in her late 20s or early 30s was shot and killed while in a vehicle on Lindbergh Drive.

Lindbergh Drive is currently blocked near Piedmont Road as police investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
The scene of a fatal shooting on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.
1 killed, 1 arrested in early morning shooting in DeKalb County
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Police line tape
Police arrest man after pedestrian killed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding

Latest News

Tractor-trailer crash on I-20 West in Cobb County.
Crash cleared on I-20 West near Riverside Pkwy in Cobb County
Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
DeKalb County deadly fire investigation
Investigation underway after resident, dog die in DeKalb County house fire
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding