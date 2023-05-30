Woman fatally shot in vehicle in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation has forced street closures Tuesday morning in northeast Atlanta.

Police responded to a person shot call around 4:30 a.m. at Lindbergh Drive and Adina Drive in Buckhead.

The Atlanta Police Department confirms a woman in her late 20s or early 30s was shot and killed while in a vehicle on Lindbergh Drive.

Lindbergh Drive is currently blocked near Piedmont Road as police investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

