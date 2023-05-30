Positively Georgia
Investigation underway after resident, dog died in DeKalb County fire

(KWQC)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly house fire is under investigation in DeKalb County on Monday evening, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue PIO Jaeson Daniels.

Heavy fire and smoke were seen at a home on Leland Drive by fire crews. Jaeson Daniels confirmed to Atlanta News First that a resident and a dog died in the fire.

One person had smoke inhalation, according to Daniels.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

