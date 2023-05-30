Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s lifelong love affair

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The longest-married presidential couple in history grew up together in their small hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The union between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter has lasted more than seven decades. Several months ago, the nation’s 39th president announced he was entering hospice care. On Tuesday, the Carter Center announced the former First Lady is experiencing dementia.

The couple married in 1946. After moving around the country on military assignment, the couple returned to Plains to run the family peanut farm, where they raised four children.

Carter was elected governor in 1970.

“They are looking for a candidate they can trust. They see Jimmy. They respond to him. It’s great,” Rosalynn said. Six years later, Mrs. Carter was front and center in her husband’s run for the White House. She campaigned alone on his behalf in 41 states.

During their time as first couple, Mrs. Carter supported her husband’s work, something she did until his last day in office.

“He’s a good father, a good grandfather and a good great grandfather. And I’m proud of him,” Rosalynn said. “I’m proud he stands for human rights and peace all over the world.”

For decades the couple traveled the world trying to change it for the better. Later, President Carter published another book “A Full Life: Reflections at 90″. Inside, a portrait he painted of his life-long love, along with the dedication to her, “To Rosalynn, who has kept my life full of love.”

President Carter also said, “The best thing I ever did was marry Rosalynn. I think I have been blessed as any human being in the world.”

