Man charged, accused of causing damage at Jurassic World Exhibition

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old man faces burglary charges and a group of people are accused of causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages at the Jurassic World Exhibition in Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

Police responded to 225 Rogers St. after reports of a burglary around 9:28 p.m. on Sunday evening. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the Jurassic World Exhibition general manager who said four people entered the location overnight and accused them of damaging multiple parts of the exhibition.

On Monday around 6:30 a.m., police say a security guard saw a trespasser on the property and he was later identified as Acauan Carvalho Van Deusen. He was taken to DeKalb County Jail.

