Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

MARTA offers free steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai car owners

MARTA will give way more than 600 steering wheel locks this Thursday at the Lindbergh station.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA announced they will give away more than 600 steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners who park at their stations this week.

On Thursday, Kia and Hyundai owners who show a valid breeze card will be provided with the steering wheel locks at the Lindbergh MARTA Station at 4 p.m.

MARTA says the giveaway began after social media posts showed how easy it was to start some of those model cars without a key, leading to a spike in car thefts.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding
On Saturday, Sen. Raphael Warnock was interrupted while giving a commencement address at Bard...
‘Stop Cop City’ Sen. Warnock interrupted during commencement address

Latest News

Christy Garner
Spalding County woman arrested, accused of arson, murder
Drugs seized during traffic stop
Over 275 grams of methamphetamine seized during Douglas Co. traffic stop
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
1 dead, 2 injured in Cobb County crash, police say
Ghost Pools, memorials of two public pools in East Point
‘Ghost Pools’ Georgia artist’s message about the legacy of public pools and segregation
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s lifelong love affair