MARTA offers free steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai car owners

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA announced they will give away more than 600 steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners who park at their stations this week.

On Thursday, Kia and Hyundai owners who show a valid breeze card will be provided with the steering wheel locks at the Lindbergh MARTA Station at 4 p.m.

MARTA says the giveaway began after social media posts showed how easy it was to start some of those model cars without a key, leading to a spike in car thefts.

