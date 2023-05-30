MARTA offers free steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai car owners
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA announced they will give away more than 600 steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners who park at their stations this week.
On Thursday, Kia and Hyundai owners who show a valid breeze card will be provided with the steering wheel locks at the Lindbergh MARTA Station at 4 p.m.
MARTA says the giveaway began after social media posts showed how easy it was to start some of those model cars without a key, leading to a spike in car thefts.
RELATED:
- Hyundai, Kia car thefts are wreaking havoc on everyone’s insurance
- Teen ‘Kia Boyz’ thieves target Kia, Hyundai cars in Atlanta
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.