Midtown crane dismantling begins as neighboring residents wait to return home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction crews are working to dismantle a crane after it fell onto a high-rise building under construction.

It happened on Monday, May 22, just before 3 p.m. along the 1000 block of West Peachtree Street. Two floors of the 26-story condominium complex under construction were significantly damaged after a component of the crane fell onto the top portion of the building.

Residents of Tens West apartment complex, which stands adjacent to the affected building, were immediately evacuated out of concern for safety, officials say. They have not been cleared to return home. Atlanta News First spoke to some of the homeowners who say they were allowed to return to their units briefly to grab clothes and other necessities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) initiated inspections with Balfour Beatty Construction, LLC and Maxim LP following the collapse.

On Tuesday, Balfour Beatty shared the following update:

“Crane dismantling activities have commenced now that the debris has been safely secured. Per local authorities, while the dismantle activities are underway, the Tens on West apartment building remains under evacuation notice and local street closures remain in place until the area is deemed safe and secure. Our utmost priority continues to be the safety of the surrounding neighbors and all workers onsite. We will continue to work diligently to ensure all the residents affected by this incident can return home as soon and as safely as possible. Our team remains in communication with the incident chief and the Tens on West property management team with progress updates.”

West Peachtree and Spring Streets between 10th and 12th Streets remain closed until further notice.

