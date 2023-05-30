Midtown crane dismantling begins as neighboring residents wait to return home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction crews are working to dismantle a crane after it fell onto a high-rise building under construction.
It happened on Monday, May 22, just before 3 p.m. along the 1000 block of West Peachtree Street. Two floors of the 26-story condominium complex under construction were significantly damaged after a component of the crane fell onto the top portion of the building.
Residents of Tens West apartment complex, which stands adjacent to the affected building, were immediately evacuated out of concern for safety, officials say. They have not been cleared to return home. Atlanta News First spoke to some of the homeowners who say they were allowed to return to their units briefly to grab clothes and other necessities.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) initiated inspections with Balfour Beatty Construction, LLC and Maxim LP following the collapse.
On Tuesday, Balfour Beatty shared the following update:
West Peachtree and Spring Streets between 10th and 12th Streets remain closed until further notice.
