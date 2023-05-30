Over 275 grams of methamphetamine seized during Douglas Co. traffic stop

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A traffic stop in Douglas County uncovered over 275 grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

A Douglas County deputy stopped a car for speeding and a non-functioning brake light May 27. They requested a narcotics sweep, which came back positive.

The search revealed 277 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of marijuana, two scales and “an unidentified substance.”

The driver faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, driving without insurance, a brake light violation, and speeding.

