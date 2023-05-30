Walton County deputies seize drugs, firearm during traffic stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A traffic stop in Walton County led officers to discover drugs, cash and a gun inside of a vehicle.

Deputies say they found ecstasy, clear bags full of cash, a gun and four loaded magazines in the car. Two empty pickle jars containing marijuana were also seized.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking a Schedule I substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction.

