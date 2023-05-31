2 Alabama men convicted of August 2022 Walker County murder

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 2 Huntsville, Alabama men have been convicted of the August 2022 murder of a man in Rossville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Johntae Kavon Collier and Eric Dobbs were convicted of felony murder for murdering Dakota Bradshaw Aug. 1, 2022.

Police responded to 417 East Peachtree St. just after 1:15 p.m. Aug. 1, 2022 and found Bradshaw with a gunshot wound. Bradshaw was later pronounced dead at Erlanger Hospital.

Warrants were obtained for Collier and Dobbs; Collier was arrested in Huntsville Aug. 10, 2022. Dobbs was arrested Aug. 16.

The arrests were the result of a multi-agency manhunt. The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation were among just some of the agencies that participated in the manhunt.

A third man, Darious Devon Woods, was arrested in Chattanooga, Tennessee and charged with murder in November 2022.

“In too many parts of the country we see prosecuting offices who do not support their hardworking law enforcement partners,” said District Attorney Clay Fuller. “The partnership between my office and the GBI in this case should be a model for the rest of the country where violent criminals and lawlessness reign supreme and prosecutors do nothing about it.”

Felony murder carries a minimum sentence of life in prison in Georgia.

