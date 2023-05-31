2 injured including teen, 4 teens arrested in Carroll County shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four teenagers were arrested and face charges in connection to a shooting that left two people including a teenager injured late Monday evening in Carroll County, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the area of North Gate Court and North Gate Drive after reports of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The girl was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, and the man “refused medical treatment on scene,” deputies say.

According to investigators, a group of young adults and teens were “hanging out when shots rang out.” Investigators are collecting evidence and are aware that Fairfield is a gated community and are working closely with the apartment staff during the investigation.

If you have any information or observed anything suspicious during the times of 11 p.m. and midnight in and around Fairfield Plantation, or if you have a ring camera or outdoor security cameras that could have captured something as well, please contact Investigator Shane North at 678-633-4268, 770-830-5916, or by email at snorth@carrollsheriff.com, or by calling 911.

