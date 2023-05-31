Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2 shootings reported overnight in southeast Atlanta

A house was struck multiple times by gunfire overnight on Lakewood Trail SE.
A house was struck multiple times by gunfire overnight on Lakewood Trail SE.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were shot overnight in southeast Atlanta and were quickly able to get themselves to the hospital.

Atlanta police were called to the scene along Lakewood Avenue at Margaret Street around midnight.

Two men were shot overnight on Lakewood Avenue SE.
Two men were shot overnight on Lakewood Avenue SE.(Atlanta News First)

Officers say the two men who were shot took themselves to Grady Hospital. They’re both listed in stable condition.

About a mile away, another shooting occurred on Lakewood Trail.

Police say someone shot up a home from the street. They found multiple bullet casings in the road out in front of the home.

A man inside the home was grazed by a bullet but did not want medical attention.

Police continue to investigate both incidents. If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding
On Saturday, Sen. Raphael Warnock was interrupted while giving a commencement address at Bard...
‘Stop Cop City’ Sen. Warnock interrupted during commencement address

Latest News

Southwest Atlanta community voices crime concerns.
Southwest Atlanta community voice concerns after deadly teen shooting
Nearly 2K grams of marijuana, fentanyl, guns seized in Atlanta
Nearly 2K grams of marijuana, fentanyl, and guns seized in Atlanta
Georgia Power crews are replacing the old lights in the Georgia 400 Buckhead tunnel.
Buckhead’s Georgia 400 tunnel should be fully lit by September
Old Chattahoochee Brick Company site
$2M EPA grant will help clean up old Chattahoochee Brick Company site