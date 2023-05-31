2 shootings reported overnight in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were shot overnight in southeast Atlanta and were quickly able to get themselves to the hospital.

Atlanta police were called to the scene along Lakewood Avenue at Margaret Street around midnight.

Two men were shot overnight on Lakewood Avenue SE. (Atlanta News First)

Officers say the two men who were shot took themselves to Grady Hospital. They’re both listed in stable condition.

About a mile away, another shooting occurred on Lakewood Trail.

Police say someone shot up a home from the street. They found multiple bullet casings in the road out in front of the home.

A man inside the home was grazed by a bullet but did not want medical attention.

Police continue to investigate both incidents. If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

