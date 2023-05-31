$2M EPA grant will help clean up old Chattahoochee Brick Company site

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 75-acre dilapidated and polluted property in northwest Atlanta is finally getting a facelift.

On Tuesday, Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office announced that he and Sen. Raphael Warnock, along with Congresswoman Nikema Williams helped secure a $2 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. It will be put towards cleaning up hazardous materials at the site of the old Chattahoochee Brick Company factory.

“I think it will add a lot of value, add a lot of great things to the neighborhood,” neighbor Clara Parris said.

Right now, Ossoff’s office says the site is filled with heavy metals, petroleum products, defective bricks, battery carcasses, and other harmful pollutants.

Atlanta City Councilman, Dustin Hillis (District 9), says the federal funding will help transform the land into a public park, greenspace, and memorial for those who perished on the property.

In the late 1800s former Atlanta Mayor and Confederate Army Captain, James English, ran the factory by forcing prisoners to work under harsh conditions. According to the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, some of the men became disabled, others died in deplorable conditions.

“They got their convict labor by specifically targeting African Americans for very minor offenses and would sentence them to go work at the brick factory,” Hillis said.

Last year the city of Atlanta purchased the property and re-zoned it from industrial to recreational use. Something neighbors like Melissa More have been lobbying for.

“What happened there is horrific. It is a part of our history that we need to reconcile with,” Moore said.

Moore says the EPA funding will finally get that ball rolling towards a better tomorrow.

“We can finally have exactly what is needed there. Which is a memorial and hopefully a giant green space, so that all of the community can go there and enjoy the space and understand Atlanta, who we are now and who we were then,” Moore said.

Atlanta will receive the $2 million through the bipartisan infrastructure law’s EPA brownfields grant program to begin contamination removal and support community engagement activities.

According to the EPA, people living near “brownfield” sites may be exposed to hazardous substances by drinking groundwater impacted by the site, by wind carrying contamination off the site, or by walking on the site itself — leading to long-term environmental and public health risks.

Atlanta is one of four communities across Georgia to receive this grant. According to the EPA, there are currently more than 450,000 brownfields across the nation, and these areas commonly experience declining property values, reduced social services, and other risks to residents’ quality of life.

“Reclaiming this land has been a group project from the beginning, thanks to partners like The Conservation Fund, The Kendeda Fund, and the countless members of the community who refused to give up on memorializing a painful but important chapter in our history. Atlanta can always count on Senator Ossoff, Senator Warnock, and Congresswoman Williams, and we appreciate their leadership and diligence in delivering these funds to restore the land with a painful past that will become Atlanta’s first park with direct access to the Chattahoochee River,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

