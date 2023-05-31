Positively Georgia
3 arrested for money laundering after protests at future APD training center, GBI says

Police say over 30 people were arrested Sunday night after a coordinated attack against law enforcement at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people connected to protests at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center have been arrested, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Marlon Scott Kautz, 39, Savannah D Patterson, 30, and Adele Maclean, 42 were all charged with money laundering and charity fraud on May 31.

The GBI said the charges stem from “the ongoing investigation of individuals responsible for numerous criminal acts at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center and other metro Atlanta locations.”

Evidence was found linking the three to the financial crimes after officers executed a search warrant, officials said.

