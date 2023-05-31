Positively Georgia
3 Monticello men arrested, accused of sexual exploitation of children

By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three Monticello men have been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

According to the GBI, 42-year-old George Jonathan Robert Scott Ross, 23-year-old Dillon Spencer Allen, and 20-year-old Erick Monterrey were arrested on May 23. Ross and Monterrey were charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children each. Allen was charged with one count.

GBI began an investigation into Ross and Allen’s online activity after receiving multiple tips regarding the possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation led to a search warrant of their homes and the trio’s subsequent arrest. All three men were taken to Cherokee County Jail on his arrest.

Anyone with information about other child exploitation cases is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

