911 calls reveal moments after woman shot in Uber on Lindbergh Drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two 911 calls reveal moments after a woman was gunned down while riding in the backseat of a rideshare in Buckhead.

Police say they responded to a “person shot” call at Lindbergh Drive and Adina Drive at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In the first emergency call, a man is heard repeatedly saying “somebody shot in my car.” The man, who is believed to be the rideshare driver, frantically tells dispatch he is on Lindbergh Drive and Adina Drive.

“I’m scared. Somebody shot, somebody killed in my car,” he said.

Rideshare driver calls 911 after woman shot, killed in his car

A second call is made to Atlanta 911′s non-emergency number from a security company on behalf of the person who ordered the rideshare for the woman.

“He stated he ordered an Uber for a friend who hasn’t arrived to his location yet and the driver’s location is showing to be in one spot for a long period of time,” the caller said. “He said she was supposed to have arrived at his location by 4:31 a.m. and she had not.”

911 call: Uber customer reports concerns after friend did not arrive at destination

Atlanta police say the 30-year-old victim was apparently targeted. Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. said more than one gun was fired, but they are not sure if there was an exchange of gunfire. More than one vehicle was involved, one of which is described as possibly a light-colored sedan.

Investigators said they’re working to determine whether this shooting is connected to another shooting nearby at Buford Highway and Lenox Road.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information, you are urged to call Atlanta police.

