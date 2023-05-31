Balloon release being held for Atlanta teen shot, killed after graduation party

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is in mourning and a community is fed up after a 16-year-old girl lost her life to gun violence over the Memorial Day weekend.

Bre’Asia Powell’s family is calling for an end to the violence as they prepare to lay her to rest later this week. This loss is immense and her family as well as the community are grieving.

Powell had her entire life ahead of her. Her family tells Atlanta News First that she was smart, kind, and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The family will hold a balloon release to remember and honor Powell on Wednesday in southwest Atlanta.

The city of Atlanta is also doing its part to honor her. Tuesday night, the city hosted a midnight basketball game and a moment of silence to remember Powell. The city says she was an enthusiast in their Atlanta Teen Leaders Academy. She was supposed to start working for the city of Atlanta in its Summer Youth Employment Program on Tuesday.

Powell was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside Benjamin Mays High School after a graduation party. Neighbors in the area say they are tired of the violence.

“I don’t want to see any other deaths, I don’t want to see even the deaths of any the children doing this, my heart goes out to them too because clearly, they don’t have enough to do or enough resources, but this is not the answer to that,” said Danielle Armstrong, who lives near Benjamin E. Mays High School.

Powell’s family gave us the following information on her memorial services this week.

Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. will be a balloon release at 6 p.m. at the CT Martin Recreation Center, 3201 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW

A public viewing will be Friday, June 2 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary Chapel, 3000 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW

The funeral will be Saturday, June 3 at noon at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd NW

