Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Body camera footage shows Rockdale County deputies saving man’s life

(KSLA)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Body camera footage released by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office shows two deputies saving a man’s life May 14.

Two deputies responded to a person not breathing call and found an 82-year-old man unconscious after suffering a cardiac arrest. The deputies began preparing an AED and performing CPR. The body camera footage shows the deputies using the AED and delivering CPR. Rockdale Fire & Rescue arrived and took the man to the hospital

The Sheriff’s Office said “We applaud these deputies for staying calm and using their training, knowledge, and experience to render the necessary aid to save a life” in a Facebook post.

The man is alive and well after recovering in the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding

Latest News

Children Without Beds
Metro Atlanta nonprofit raising money to gift beds to children in need
Georgia Ballistics
Gwinnett County gun store to close because of youth violence
Atlanta police investigate fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive
911 calls reveal moments after woman shot in Uber on Lindbergh Drive
Matthew Brown is able to transform metal into something that will hold your car together.
Lawmakers looking at ways to improve Georgia’s workforce development