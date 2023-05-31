Body camera footage shows Rockdale County deputies saving man’s life

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Body camera footage released by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office shows two deputies saving a man’s life May 14.

Two deputies responded to a person not breathing call and found an 82-year-old man unconscious after suffering a cardiac arrest. The deputies began preparing an AED and performing CPR. The body camera footage shows the deputies using the AED and delivering CPR. Rockdale Fire & Rescue arrived and took the man to the hospital

The Sheriff’s Office said “We applaud these deputies for staying calm and using their training, knowledge, and experience to render the necessary aid to save a life” in a Facebook post.

The man is alive and well after recovering in the hospital.

