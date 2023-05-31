Consumer Alert: Watch out for credit card skimmers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County officials are warning community members to watch out for credit card skimmers.

The devices are often attached to ATMs and gas station pumps in an attempt to steal card information and PIN numbers.

Skimmer devices come in different shapes and looks and often match the appearance of a real payment terminal.

The Better Business Bureau says the most common place for this scam is at an ATM, a gas pump or convenience store. (Clark Co. Sheriff's Office)

Henry County authorities shared these tips to protect yourself from falling victim:

Always check the machine before using it. Pay close attention to whether the card reader and panel appear out of alignment. Skimmer devices are often placed on top of an actual card reader.

Avoid using a debit card at the gas pump or convenience store. Credit cards often offer more protection if you fall victim to theft or fraud.

Use tap-to-pay if you can! Tap-to-pay devices send a one-time code to the card processor, instead of your card number and PIN.

Always cover your PIN number when entering it. You never know who is watching you.

Check your bank statement regularly to catch any fraudulent activity.

RELATED: With billions lost to scams, ways to fraud proof your world

If you find a card skimmer or suspect one, contact the police jurisdiction in which the skimmer is located immediately.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.