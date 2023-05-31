Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Consumer Alert: Watch out for credit card skimmers

((Source: Pixabay))
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County officials are warning community members to watch out for credit card skimmers.

The devices are often attached to ATMs and gas station pumps in an attempt to steal card information and PIN numbers.

Skimmer devices come in different shapes and looks and often match the appearance of a real payment terminal.

The Better Business Bureau says the most common place for this scam is at an ATM, a gas pump or...
The Better Business Bureau says the most common place for this scam is at an ATM, a gas pump or convenience store. (Clark Co. Sheriff's Office)

Henry County authorities shared these tips to protect yourself from falling victim:

  • Always check the machine before using it. Pay close attention to whether the card reader and panel appear out of alignment. Skimmer devices are often placed on top of an actual card reader.
  • Avoid using a debit card at the gas pump or convenience store. Credit cards often offer more protection if you fall victim to theft or fraud.
  • Use tap-to-pay if you can! Tap-to-pay devices send a one-time code to the card processor, instead of your card number and PIN.
  • Always cover your PIN number when entering it. You never know who is watching you.
  • Check your bank statement regularly to catch any fraudulent activity.

RELATED: With billions lost to scams, ways to fraud proof your world

If you find a card skimmer or suspect one, contact the police jurisdiction in which the skimmer is located immediately.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding
On Saturday, Sen. Raphael Warnock was interrupted while giving a commencement address at Bard...
‘Stop Cop City’ Sen. Warnock interrupted during commencement address

Latest News

Breasia Powell
Memorial services set for Atlanta teen shot, killed after graduation party
Georgia Power crews are replacing the old lights in the Georgia 400 Buckhead tunnel.
Buckhead tunnel of darkness remains, but not for much longer
Connor Mathis
Search crews find body of Georgia teen missing from church camp on island beach
Kids in Cumming give back to their community
Little learners in Cumming raise money, awareness to combat childhood cancer