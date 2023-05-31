Crews battle massive fire in Chamblee

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Chamblee on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chamblee GA Twitter page, heavy smoke can be seen in the distance. The fire is at the Manna Pro building at the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and New Peachtree Road.

People are being warned to avoid the area. New Peachtree Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road have been closed near American Industrial Way. The city of Chamblee suggests West Hospital Avenue as an alternate route.

We are aware that there is a fire at the Manna Pro building at Chamblee Dunwoody Road and New Peachtree Road. DeKalb County Fire Rescue are currently at the scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/RPlYjlL9OG — Chamblee GA (@ChambleeGA) May 31, 2023

Massive fire under investigation in downtown Chamblee (Chamblee GA Twitter)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

