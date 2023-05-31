Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Crews battle massive fire in Chamblee

Fire at Manna Pro building
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Chamblee on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chamblee GA Twitter page, heavy smoke can be seen in the distance. The fire is at the Manna Pro building at the intersection of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and New Peachtree Road.

People are being warned to avoid the area. New Peachtree Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road have been closed near American Industrial Way. The city of Chamblee suggests West Hospital Avenue as an alternate route.

Massive fire under investigation in downtown Chamblee
Massive fire under investigation in downtown Chamblee(Chamblee GA Twitter)
Massive fire under investigation in downtown Chamblee
Massive fire under investigation in downtown Chamblee(Chamblee GA Twitter)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding
14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school

Latest News

Maurice Jimmerson's attorney says his client has been held in pretrial detention longer than...
‘You don’t need a law degree to know something’s wrong here’
Paloma Baba and Veronica Silva
Woman killed after Marietta police conduct chase against department policy
Marlon Scott Kautz, 39, Savannah D Patterson, 30, Adele Maclean, 42.
3 arrested for money laundering after protests at future APD training center
Fire at Manna Pro building