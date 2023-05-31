Fire at DeKalb County apartment complex under investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire is under investigation in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening.

DeKalb County fire crews responded to the Eastwyck apartment complex around 6 p.m. after reports of a fire.

Several fire trucks were on the scene trying to put out the blaze. Crime scene tape was also put up on parts of the road near the apartment complex.

Fire investigation underway in DeKalb County (Atlanta News First)

Everyone escaped the building and no injuries were reported, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

