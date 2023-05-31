Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild midweek then warmer into the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Mild midweek; Warmer weekend
By Fred Campagna
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The last day of May will be a lot like the rest of the month - a bit cooler than normal with a low chance of rain. Look for temps in the low to mid 60s at sunrise, and it will reach the mid 70s by noon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times in the afternoon. There is a low chance of a couple of showers, but it’s more likely to stay dry for most in north Georgia. Highs will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s - a few degrees below normal.

June starts with another seasonably “cool” day. Expect a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Once again, a stray shower cannot be ruled out, but there’s a better chance it will stay dry.

The weather starts to warm on Friday as it reaches the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of an afternoon shower/storm. The first weekend of June looks warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. It will not be terribly humid. An isolated shower/storm is possible on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding
On Saturday, Sen. Raphael Warnock was interrupted while giving a commencement address at Bard...
‘Stop Cop City’ Sen. Warnock interrupted during commencement address

Latest News

Temperatures climb to the lower 80s.
First Alert | Sun & Clouds with Comfortable Temperatures
Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Mild midweek; Warmer weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Warmer Afternoon; Isolated Rain Chances This Week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Warmer Afternoon; Isolated Rain Chances This Week
First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous Dry Week Ahead