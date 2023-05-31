FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild midweek then warmer into the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The last day of May will be a lot like the rest of the month - a bit cooler than normal with a low chance of rain. Look for temps in the low to mid 60s at sunrise, and it will reach the mid 70s by noon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times in the afternoon. There is a low chance of a couple of showers, but it’s more likely to stay dry for most in north Georgia. Highs will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s - a few degrees below normal.

June starts with another seasonably “cool” day. Expect a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Once again, a stray shower cannot be ruled out, but there’s a better chance it will stay dry.

The weather starts to warm on Friday as it reaches the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of an afternoon shower/storm. The first weekend of June looks warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. It will not be terribly humid. An isolated shower/storm is possible on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.