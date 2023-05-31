Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Mild start to what will be another warm and pleasant day

A few showers, partly cloudy skies, and highs near 80 for Wednesday
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Wednesday morning starts a little warmer than the past few mornings with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Through the day today, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s near 80.

Today, the humidity, while still comfortable, will be slightly higher, and a few showers will be possible for the afternoon and evening.

While our temperatures have been slightly below average lately, that won’t last much longer.

Today, highs climb near 80, with low 80s carrying us through the rest of the work week.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s through the weekend, which will continue into the start of next week.

A few spotty afternoon showers will be possible almost every afternoon, but not enough to cancel any plans. Enjoy!

A few spotty afternoon/evening showers and storms possible.
A few spotty afternoon/evening showers and storms possible.(ANF)
High temperatures will climb near 80 degrees this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
High temperatures will climb near 80 degrees this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.(ANF)
Mainly dry and warm week ahead with rain chances staying at or below 20%.
Mainly dry and warm week ahead with rain chances staying at or below 20%.(ANF)

