Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Former Vice President Mike Pence announcing White House run next week

Donald Trump’s former No. 2 is throwing his hat into a very crowded Republican field of 2024 White House contenders.
Former Vice President Mike Pence refused to commit his support for Donald Trump in an interview with CNN.
By Tim Darnell, Gray News staff and The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will announce next week that he will run for president, according to multiple reports.

CNN and NBC News said Pence would make his plans known with a speech in Iowa on June 7, along with an announcement video, according to sources.

The announcement will come on Pence’s 64th birthday.

Pence will join a very crowded field of Republicans seeking to reclaim the Oval Office in 2024, including Pence’s former boss, former President Donald Trump. Also running for the GOP nomination are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisU.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur and “anti-woke” activist Vivek Ramaswamy.

On Wednesday, the AP reported that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will also announce his candidacy next week.

FULL POLITICAL COVERAGE FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will also join the race when he announces on June 7 in Fargo.

Trump himself will headline next weekend’s Georgia Republican Convention held in Columbus. Gov. Brian Kemp has already announced he is not attending.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding

Latest News

Andrew Clyde, candidate for U.S. House District 9 (R-GA)
Georgia’s Andrew Clyde opposed to Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling package
Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s lifelong love affair
Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia