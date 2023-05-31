Former Vice President Mike Pence announcing White House run next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will announce next week that he will run for president, according to multiple reports.

CNN and NBC News said Pence would make his plans known with a speech in Iowa on June 7, along with an announcement video, according to sources.

The announcement will come on Pence’s 64th birthday.

Pence will join a very crowded field of Republicans seeking to reclaim the Oval Office in 2024, including Pence’s former boss, former President Donald Trump. Also running for the GOP nomination are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur and “anti-woke” activist Vivek Ramaswamy.

On Wednesday, the AP reported that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will also announce his candidacy next week.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will also join the race when he announces on June 7 in Fargo.

Trump himself will headline next weekend’s Georgia Republican Convention held in Columbus. Gov. Brian Kemp has already announced he is not attending.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.