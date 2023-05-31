Positively Georgia
Gwinnett County gun store to close because of youth violence

A Gwinnett County gun store owner has decided to close his business because of the increase in youth gun violence.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County gun store owner has decided to close his business because of the increase in youth gun violence.

John Waldman said he decided to close Georgia Ballistics after the Nashville school shooting.

“In the last four years, it has been kid after kid after kid,” he said. “Every time you point, there are three fingers back at you, and if I don’t do anything, I’m a hypocrite.”

Waldman told Atlanta News First that he can’t stand the thought of one of his guns possibly taking a child’s life or even ending up in the hands of a young person.

“I don’t want something I carry to be used against kids, police, you never know,” he said.

A store he opened on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth two years ago will close June 15.

While Waldman, a father, said he believes in defending your family and even used to work in security, the youth violence has become too much and the ‘what ifs too great.

“I could have sold a Glock that got stolen, then the ATF comes to me,” he said.

Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in the U.S., according to statistics.

An average of 133 Georgia children and teens die by guns every year, according to Everytown.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

