Henry County residents concerned about murky future of municipal golf course

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are few things in life more peaceful than golf at sunset. Just ask Tommy Mitchell.

“Wow, what a course, guys!” Mitchell said, staring over Cotton Fields Gold Club.

Mitchell golfs here three to four times a week.

“The reason I take golf seriously is because of this course,” he said. “Reason being not only because of the price, but it’s also gorgeous.”

His opinion is shared by others, like Reginald Jackson, who moved into a subdivision next to the course 12 years ago, drawn in by the beautiful scenery.

“I would give it a 10,” Jackson said.

But people like Jackson worry that could soon be a zero. He says he was notified during a county meeting earlier this month that Henry County plans to close the course.

It would be a stunning reversal after the county said they planned to update the course earlier this year.

“I’m shocked they’re going to close this facility, such a beautiful place,” Jackson said.

So, champions of the Cotton Fields course met tonight to discuss options to save it.

People who work at the course say they were told the tentative plan is to close in October. In its place, residents say a public safety training facility and other municipal buildings would be constructed.

Atlanta News First reached out to Henry County and Henry County Parks and Recreation multiple times for comment and clarification, but they did not respond in time for this story.

The whole situation leaves course regulars like Amanda Heller and her family searching for answers as well.

“There’s such a diverse crowd of people: old, young, people of color,” she said. “I mean, everybody is here.”

That includes Mitchell, who hopes he gets to continue seeing the sunset on the horizon and not on the course.

“If I could talk to or beg whoever to not let this place go, I would,” he said.

