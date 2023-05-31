HUD to end federal funding for dilapidated Forest Cove Apartments

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, federal officials confirmed that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is pulling federal funding for the Forest Cove apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

“HUD will be abating the HAD Contract at Forest Cove, with an effective date that will be finalized soon,” said a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“After the effective date of the abatement, HUD will stop paying the project owner the rent subsidy on behalf of the residents, and instead will redirect those funds towards the relocation of the residents and transition them to a tenant-based section 8 voucher called Tenant Protection Voucher (TPV),” the spokesperson said.

The property, with nearly 400 apartment units, is owned by The Millennia Companies, based in Ohio.

The financial move calls into question the immediate future of the problematic property.

It also leaves former tenants without a landing spot after they were ushered off the property in 2022 due to failing infrastructure and a rise in crime.

In October, the City of Atlanta moved the last of roughly 200 families out of the dilapidated complex.

“[The residents] have been living in traumatic conditions for a very long time. So moving them off property was the right thing to do. Their conditions were beyond deplorable,” said Courtney English, Senior Police Advisor to Mayor Andre Dickens.

The City fronted the bill for the move and helped cover rent and utility costs in the tenants’ temporary housing.

Mayor Dickens invested $9.1 million to support the relocation of Forest Cove residents in a resolution passed by the Atlanta City Council.

In an October press release, the City of Atlanta stated that “the owners of Forest Cove will repay the amount to the City upon the closing of a deal for the rehabilitation, rebuild or sale of the property.”

“It is our expectation that they live up to every aspect of their agreement,” said English.

It’s unclear what the fate of the property will be without the guaranteed federal funding for rental subsidies.

A spokesperson for the Millennia Companies provided this written statement.

For years, Millennia has worked toward saving 396 units of much needed deeply affordable housing for families in Atlanta. To achieve this goal, Millennia submitted a tax credit preservation financing application during two funding cycles; however, with a condemnation order in place, the state agency was unable to approve the applications. Millennia made an agreement with the city in its final attempt at saving the community; this effort has not yet been successful. At this time, Millennia is working with HUD to ensure that the affected residents will have stability in their housing.

English said the City plans to call on a local judge by the end of June to order the property a public nuisance, a designation that would allow the City to demolish the property.

“The property remains unsecured, ungated, there have been multiple incidences at the property that have occurred since residents were relocated,” said English, who cited fires, incidences of crime, reports of squatting, and ongoing illegal dumping.

English said that the City is aware of other apartment complexes across the City facing similar challenges to that at Forest Cove.

“Forest Cove is the tip of a really big iceberg. It represents the worst possible outcome from years of neglect, and the truth of it is there are other properties that without immediate intervention over time will become the next versions of Forest Cove,” said English.

“We are standing up a team of dedicated litigators who are going after slumlords, who keep folks in these substandard living conditions.”

Last week, Mayor Andre Dickens announced the investment of $1.4 million from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to create a Housing Help Center and expand the Mayor’s Safe and Secure Housing Program.

Accordign to the City, there are currently more than 50 properties within city limits the City has flagged as high-priority due to the number of code violations and violent crime.

Here’s the entire statement HUD provided to Atlanta News First on the future of Forest Cove:

HUD will be abating the HAD Contract at Forest Cove, with an effective date that will be finalized soon. HUD is working closely with The City of Atlanta (City) and Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta (CFGA) to ensure that Forest Cove residents continue to have safe and stable housing following resident relocation from Forest Cove apartments last year.

After the effective date of the abatement, HUD will stop paying the project owner the rent subsidy on behalf of the residents, and instead will redirect those funds towards relocation of the residents and transition them to a tenant-based section 8 voucher called Tenant Protection Voucher (TPV). This voucher allows residents to move anywhere the vouchers are accepted. HUD contracts with a professional relocation company that will meet with the residents, scout availability for places to move, provide transportation for residents to visit properties, and assist with moving.

HUD’s experience is that even in markets that are experiencing tight occupancy, voucher holders can find a unit with the voucher. During the period of abatement, residents can stay in their homes while they search for a new unit and relocate, subject to the terms of their existing lease. Since Forest Cove residents have already moved off-site, many households will not need to relocate if their current housing is acceptable.

