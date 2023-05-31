Little learners in Cumming raise money, awareness to combat childhood cancer

CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They’re learning critical life lessons at a young age. Some Forsyth County kids are giving back in a big way and in doing so, they’re learning skills that will last a lifetime.

More than 50 metro Atlanta students helped to raise more than $228,000 for several charitable organizations. Now as school is letting out for the summer, they’re celebrating and ready to begin a summer of giving.

Big Blue Marble Academy’s summer camp program is underway now. The daycare center, which has several locations throughout Georgia, focuses on early childhood education.

“They do have a heart and they can show their heart and be compassionate toward others,” said Brittany Holden, director of Big Blue Marble Academy.

Students at their Cumming location are launching their annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser on Monday, June 5.

The daily event raises money and awareness for childhood cancer research through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The national charity was founded by Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who suffered from neuroblastoma.

Holden says her kids, who range in age from preschool to 12 years old, are also learning important life skills, including empathy, inclusivity, and diversity.

“They get so excited when they get to help and give back, especially to younger students. We teach them that not everyone is as fortunate as us and we donate our toys and donate new toys to them,” said Holden.

Their Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser is going on throughout the summer at their Campground Road location in Cumming. The public is welcome to stop by during the day.

Last year, the center, including its other locations throughout Georgia, raised nearly $26,000 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.