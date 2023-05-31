Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Little learners in Cumming raise money, awareness to combat childhood cancer

Students are launching their annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser on Monday.
Local children raising money for charities
By Don Shipman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They’re learning critical life lessons at a young age. Some Forsyth County kids are giving back in a big way and in doing so, they’re learning skills that will last a lifetime.

More than 50 metro Atlanta students helped to raise more than $228,000 for several charitable organizations. Now as school is letting out for the summer, they’re celebrating and ready to begin a summer of giving.

Big Blue Marble Academy’s summer camp program is underway now. The daycare center, which has several locations throughout Georgia, focuses on early childhood education.

“They do have a heart and they can show their heart and be compassionate toward others,” said Brittany Holden, director of Big Blue Marble Academy.

Students at their Cumming location are launching their annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser on Monday, June 5.

The daily event raises money and awareness for childhood cancer research through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The national charity was founded by Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who suffered from neuroblastoma.

Holden says her kids, who range in age from preschool to 12 years old, are also learning important life skills, including empathy, inclusivity, and diversity.

“They get so excited when they get to help and give back, especially to younger students. We teach them that not everyone is as fortunate as us and we donate our toys and donate new toys to them,” said Holden.

Their Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser is going on throughout the summer at their Campground Road location in Cumming. The public is welcome to stop by during the day.

Last year, the center, including its other locations throughout Georgia, raised nearly $26,000 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding
On Saturday, Sen. Raphael Warnock was interrupted while giving a commencement address at Bard...
‘Stop Cop City’ Sen. Warnock interrupted during commencement address

Latest News

Local children raising money for charities
Breasia Powell
Balloon release being held for Atlanta teen shot, killed after graduation party
Balloon release being held for Atlanta teen shot, killed after graduation party
Damage is seen on the building where a portion of a crane collapsed on Monday.
Residents near site of Midtown crane failure return home