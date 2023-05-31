Methamphetamine, notebook detailing crimes discovered during traffic stop

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a notebook detailing criminal activity was found during a traffic stop.

Deputies stopped a van that did not have a tag on North Pierce Circle over Memorial Day Weekend and conducted a narcotics sweep. A K-9 unit found methamphetamine and the notebook inside the van. The notebook reportedly contained “details of criminal activity stemming from minor thefts to major burglaries.”

The van’s occupants have been arrested on narcotics charges. The notebook was given to the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.

