Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Methamphetamine, notebook detailing crimes discovered during traffic stop

Bibb County Arrests
Bibb County Arrests(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a notebook detailing criminal activity was found during a traffic stop.

Deputies stopped a van that did not have a tag on North Pierce Circle over Memorial Day Weekend and conducted a narcotics sweep. A K-9 unit found methamphetamine and the notebook inside the van. The notebook reportedly contained “details of criminal activity stemming from minor thefts to major burglaries.”

The van’s occupants have been arrested on narcotics charges. The notebook was given to the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding

Latest News

Body camera footage shows Rockdale County deputies saving man’s life
Children Without Beds
Metro Atlanta nonprofit raising money to gift beds to children in need
Georgia Ballistics
Gwinnett County gun store to close because of youth violence
Atlanta police investigate fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive
911 calls reveal moments after woman shot in Uber on Lindbergh Drive
Matthew Brown is able to transform metal into something that will hold your car together.
Lawmakers looking at ways to improve Georgia’s workforce development