Metro Atlanta nonprofit raising money to gift beds to children in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pillows, blankets, sheets. They’re simple things that many of us never have to think about. Unfortunately, for countless of kids, a bed is something they only dream about. A metro Atlanta nonprofit is trying to change that.

Children Without Beds has already given more than 600 beds to children across Georgia. The organization’s founder and president Tract Chmelecki says the goal is to change lives one bed at a time.

“A little girl at the back of the truck said, ‘I don’t have a bed,” she said, reflecting on the time she met a young girl while doing ministry work. “I thought she was kidding. I said, ‘What do you mean you don’t have a bed?’ The little boy next to her said, ‘I don’t have one.’ The boy next to him said the same thing. All five children at the back of the truck said they didn’t have a bed. Once I realized they were serious I said ‘Where do you guys sleep?’ and they said, ‘The floor.’

That day, Chmelecki decided to start a nonprofit that would help children in need. Children Without Beds gifts a platform frame, a mattress, a bed bug and waterproof cover, a comforter, a sheet set, and pillows to Metro Atlanta families.

“We set everything up. We assemble everything and when we leave, the beds are ready to sleep in,” said Chmelecki.

The organization has grown and grown.

”We wanted to be able to reach out to DFCS and to school social workers. We didn’t have to do that because they have been reaching out to us,” said Chmelecki.

Now, they’re looking for a warehouse space with an office and a box truck. Their delivery truck recently broke down. They’re renting instead, spending money they want to be spending on mattresses.

“We have a constant waiting list. The number goes up every week,” said Chmelecki, “I want them to get in their bed and know they are not unloved or unwanted, or unimportant. I want them to feel a sense of security that they have something they can call their own.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.