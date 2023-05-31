Nearly 2K grams of marijuana, fentanyl, and guns seized in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 33-year-old man was arrested after police seized a large amount of illegal drugs and guns from a home in southwest Atlanta on May 22.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Metro Task Force, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the 1700 block of Stanton Road.

Upon arrival, investigators recovered 1,974 grams of marijuana, 296 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 123 grams of fentanyl, 62 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of oxycodone pills, 10 grams of alprazolam pills, a Del-Ton DTI-15 rifle, and a Bulldog 12-gauge shotgun.

Police say Tauris Gains was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, and cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with the intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I controlled substance and other charges.

