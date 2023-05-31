Positively Georgia
Search crews find body of Georgia teen missing from church camp on island beach

Connor Mathis
Connor Mathis(Glynn Academy Facebook page)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Officials on Tuesday found the body of a 16-year-old boy who had been reported missing from a church camp he was attending on Georgia’s Jekyll Island.

Connor Mathis was found dead Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from Jekyll Island Fire and EMS. News outlets reported the boy’s body was discovered on a beach at the island’s south end.

Connor had been attending a church camp on the island, officials said, and was reported missing after he failed to show up at 6 p.m. Monday as campers regrouped from afternoon activities.

Volunteers showed up to help the Georgia State Patrol and other agencies search for the teenager from neighboring Brunswick. It was not immediately known how he died.

It is with profound sadness that I write this message to let you know that one of our rising 11th grade students, Connor...

Posted by Glynn Academy on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

