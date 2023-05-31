Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

South Fulton implements new litter ordinance to clean up shopping centers

Violators can be fined up to $1,000 daily until they’re in compliance.
Trash can overflows outside of store on Roosevelt Highway.
Trash can overflows outside of store on Roosevelt Highway.(Helen Willis)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clean up or pay up! That’s what the City of South Fulton is telling shopping center owners to crack down on litter.

Edna White visits a shopping center off Roosevelt Highway about once a week, but she said the trash scattered about the property sometimes makes for an unpleasant experience.

“Terrible,” White said. “It’s not comfortable to shop here because of the littering and trash on the streets.”

City leaders now acting to keep trash from piling up, passing a new litter ordinance aimed directly at shopping centers.

“When we go shopping, we want to shop in a clean, pristine environment,” said Councilwoman Helen Willis. “We deserve that quality of life.”

Helen Willis sponsored the legislation. She said plaza owners have been careless about the litter issue for years. She said a recent growing number of complaints from residents prompted her to do something about it. She said sitting in the trash is not only gross, but it can be hazardous to one’s health.

The new litter ordinance requires commercial properties with multiple tenants and or buildings, to pick up all trash on the property, have at least one trash can for every two businesses – and keep them empty. Violators can be fined up to $1,000 daily until they’re in compliance.

“It’s a shame we had to put something in place because we want a clean community,” Willis said. “I wish that our property owners would be more proactive and hire the staff they need to make sure that our community is kept clean and kept litter free.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding

Latest News

Body camera footage shows Rockdale County deputies saving man’s life
Children Without Beds
Metro Atlanta nonprofit raising money to gift beds to children in need
Georgia Ballistics
Gwinnett County gun store to close because of youth violence
Atlanta police investigate fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive
911 calls reveal moments after woman shot in Uber on Lindbergh Drive
Matthew Brown is able to transform metal into something that will hold your car together.
Lawmakers looking at ways to improve Georgia’s workforce development