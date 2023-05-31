Teen charged with murder of 15-year-old in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Bibb County in April, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Ozias Gore was shot and killed just before 3 p.m. on April 8. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators transported 17-year-old Raheem Seree Smith to Investigations Headquarters to be questioned as a person of interest.

Smith was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. He is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

