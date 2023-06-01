100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers have begun, according to AAA

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School is officially out for summer break and that means the start of the deadliest time of year for teen drivers.

According to AAA, summer is an extremely dangerous time for teens to be on the roads statistically.

The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are when there is an increase in accidents involving teenagers. Since school is out, they’re driving around at odd times and they’re more susceptible to risky behaviors, like speeding and distracted driving.

AAA says traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens ages 16-19. For every mile driven, teen drivers ages 16–17 are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.

On average in Georgia, 89 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes each year -- 25 of those occurring during the 100 Deadliest Days. These crashes result in an average of 96 deaths per year -- 28 of those fatalities occur during the 100 Deadliest Days.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety teamed up with Consumer Reports to create a list of recommended vehicles safer for teen drivers.

Some recommendations include Toyota RAV4s built after 2015, Honda CRVs built after 2015, and Prius’ built after 2013.

All the vehicles listed protected drivers during crash tests and are equipped with electronic stability control, which can prevent an accident.

The new vehicles on the list also received a good rating because their controls are easy to use.

“We tried to come up with a list that met a pretty high level of safety, reliability. And we tried to pick vehicles that were reasonably affordable,” said David Zuby, Chief Research Officer of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

“Being a first-year driver, you never know what’s going to happen. Their lack of experience is always an issue,” said Pat Georgides, father of a teen driver.

For the full list of best cars recommended for teen drivers, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.