Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

43 WWII veterans fly from Atlanta to Normandy ahead of D-Day

Almost eight decades ago these same men and women, most of whom were teenagers at the time, invaded the beaches of northern France.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 43 WWII veterans boarded a special Delta Airlines flight Wednesday night at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The chartered flight is taking WWII veterans back to the shores of Normandy, France for the 79th anniversary of D-Day.

“Going to Normandy is just like a victory,” WWII veteran Jimmy Choi said.

Almost eight decades ago these same men and women, most of whom were teenagers at the time, invaded the beaches of northern France by air, land, and sea in what was part of the largest allied invasion in history.

“I am 100 years old. I don’t have an ache or a pain in my body and I landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day,” WWII veteran Jake Larson said.

D-Day marked the beginning of the end of WWII and the fall of Nazi Germany. It’s something Delta is helping these veterans commemorate 79 years later.

“It’s so emotional and it’s an honor of a lifetime to meet them and to get to know them and their families,” Sabrina Cornelius with Delta said.

Cornelius said she also helped some of the veterans get their passports ahead of the trip.

The Best Defense Foundation is hosting a week-long program for these veterans and honoring the thousands who died during the historic invasion.

“We thank all those guys that are buried there. By a miracle and by their dedication they paved the way for me,” Larson said.

Students with the Dutchtown High School band from Henry County are also making the trip overseas.

The band played in a parade through the airport honoring the veterans Wednesday night. They’ve also been selected to play in the annual D-Day parade in Normandy June 6.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding

Latest News

Ozempic and Mounjaro
Mounjaro weight loss drug points toward better results than Ozempic, Wegovy
Balloon release for fatal shooting victim in Atlanta
Atlanta city leaders call for curfew after spike in youth gun violence
File Graphic
Police investigate deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta
Dakota Bradshaw
2 Alabama men convicted of August 2022 Walker County murder