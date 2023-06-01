Amazon’s Union City facility serves as Global Disaster Relief Hub

UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On this first day of the 2023 hurricane season, Amazon executives showed off the company’s Global Disaster Relief Hub, located in Union City.

Amazon has operated the hub since 2021, but now, it has added new partners and the hub has doubled its capacity.

“This preparation is something that helps us help you,” said Abe Diaz, a principal tech product manager for Amazon’s disaster relief team.

On Thursday, Diaz and other Amazon executives provided a tour for local and state leaders, including Chris Stallings, the head of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

On this first day of the #2023HurricaneSeason, state and local leaders join @Amazon executives showcasing the company’s Disaster Relief Hub in Union City , GA. I’ll have more at noon on @ATLNewsFirst . @amazonnews pic.twitter.com/oghebVmFWr — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) June 1, 2023

The hub is the only one of its kind across the globe. Amazon chose the Atlanta area because it’s a major transportation hub close to hurricane zones.

For the first time, Amazon Web Services showed off its Disaster Response Jeep, which features technology and innovation that will help get relief products into disaster zones.

In disaster situations, partners like the Red Cross identify when and where there’s a need. Amazon then uses its expertise to handle the retail end of it.

“We try to take that same approach to disaster relief,” said Amazon spokesperson Shameeka Johnson. “We’ll understand what is needed in terms of the disaster, make sure that we have the product available, and make sure that we’re able to deploy it in record time.”

Since the hub’s opening, Amazon has helped community partners such as the Red Cross, Direct Relief, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, International Medical Corps, Save the Children, and World Central Kitchen swiftly respond to hurricanes, floods, and other natural disasters.

Hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.

