Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Amazon’s Union City facility serves as Global Disaster Relief Hub

Amazon’s Union City facility serves as Global Disaster Relief Hub
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On this first day of the 2023 hurricane season, Amazon executives showed off the company’s Global Disaster Relief Hub, located in Union City.

Amazon has operated the hub since 2021, but now, it has added new partners and the hub has doubled its capacity.

“This preparation is something that helps us help you,” said Abe Diaz, a principal tech product manager for Amazon’s disaster relief team.

On Thursday, Diaz and other Amazon executives provided a tour for local and state leaders, including Chris Stallings, the head of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

The hub is the only one of its kind across the globe. Amazon chose the Atlanta area because it’s a major transportation hub close to hurricane zones.

For the first time, Amazon Web Services showed off its Disaster Response Jeep, which features technology and innovation that will help get relief products into disaster zones.

In disaster situations, partners like the Red Cross identify when and where there’s a need. Amazon then uses its expertise to handle the retail end of it.

“We try to take that same approach to disaster relief,” said Amazon spokesperson Shameeka Johnson. “We’ll understand what is needed in terms of the disaster, make sure that we have the product available, and make sure that we’re able to deploy it in record time.”

Since the hub’s opening, Amazon has helped community partners such as the Red Cross, Direct Relief, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, International Medical Corps, Save the Children, and World Central Kitchen swiftly respond to hurricanes, floods, and other natural disasters.

Hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Atlanta police investigate fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive
911 calls reveal moments after woman shot in Uber on Lindbergh Drive
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise

Latest News

ANF+ RECORDING
Deadliest time of year for teen drivers begins
ANF+ RECORDING
Amazon’s Union City facility showcases Global Disaster Relief Hub
Memorial Day marks the beginning of what is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.
100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers have begun, according to AAA
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Only 5k tickets left, $1M raised for St. Jude in Dream Home Giveaway