Atlanta city leaders call for curfew after spike in youth gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city leaders have called for a curfew to be put in place after the metro Atlanta area and other parts of Georgia were plagued with youth gun violence in the last week.

The family will lay 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell to rest later this week after she was shot and killed at a graduation party outside Benjamin E. Mays High School early on Sunday morning.

Bre’Asia Powell and a 16-year-old boy were later rushed to the hospital. The boy survived, Powell did not.

Family, friends, and loved ones gathered on Wednesday afternoon for a balloon release and vigil to honor Powell.

District 12 Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis said that Bre’Asia is his niece and he wants the shooter to turn himself in, but he also wants an earlier curfew in place for teens.

“The man who shot my mom turned himself in because the pressure from the streets was so strong. So, I think the pressure on the streets should be so strong that this young man should turn himself in.”

He’s not alone.

On Wednesday, Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Waites said she plans on reintroducing legislation at the next public safety meeting to change the current curfew in Atlanta to an earlier time for youth ages 16 and under.

“It’s my belief that if we have these types of measures in place and it could possibly save the lives of our young people, we have a moral obligation to do good work and good policy,” Waites said.

Powell’s family is angry and in pain, eager for the killer to be brought to justice.

“I don’t want this to go just another one swept under the rug. Another one got killed, oh well,” Powell’s grandfather Rodney Williams said.

There have been multiple shootings involving youth across the metro Atlanta area and other parts of Georgia in the past week.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy early Saturday morning in LaGrange.

Gwinnett County police say 16-year-old Travion Gartrell, 17-year-old Anthony Roberson, and 17-year-old Raymond Daughton were injured in a shooting early on Thursday morning. A 17-year-old boy was shot during a road rage-related incident on Sunday morning in Atlanta, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy died after being shot in the face in Cobb County, police say. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head in Troup County on Friday afternoon. Troup County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe it was a “tragic accident” with a group of teens “carelessly handling a handgun.”

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, four teenagers were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two teenagers late Monday evening.

An average of 133 Georgia children and teens die by guns every year, according to Everytown.

