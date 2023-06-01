Positively Georgia
Atlanta police searching for missing 61-year-old man with dementia

George Walter Brown Jr.
George Walter Brown Jr.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 61-year-old man.

The Atlanta Police Department says George Brown has been missing since 8 p.m. Wednesday night, according to his family.

Brown was last seen on the 2800 block of Mockingbird Lane wearing a gray hoodie and blue or tan pants. He is 5′08″ in height, 170 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes, and has been diagnosed with dementia.

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

