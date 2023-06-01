Positively Georgia
Burglar set home on fire, stole car in McDonough, police say

Person wanted in McDonough burglary
Person wanted in McDonough burglary(McDonough Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - McDonough police are looking for a man they say stole items from a home, set it on fire and stole a car.

The burglary reportedly happened between 4:45 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Thursday on Parkside Way.

Police say the man stole items from the home before setting it on fire and stealing a gray 2020 Hyundai Sonata with license plate number WZK147.

The man was later seen entering a Walmart in Stockbridge. He is wearing a blue plaid shirt, gray hood, black mask and pants and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the McDonough Police Department at 678-782-6309.

